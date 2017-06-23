WEEKEND GIVEAWAY // San Diego County Fair Tickets!

Head to the fair and celebrate the wild west with “Where the West is Fun!” The 2017 San Diego County Fair will be held now through Monday, July 4th. It’s the largest county fair in the US with exhibits, special events, rides, animals, and of course…delicious Fair food!

Listen to ENERGY 103.7 all weekend for your last chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the San Diego County Fair. When we tell you to call in, be the 20th caller at 888-388-1037 to win!

The Fair will be closed Mondays (except July 3) and the first three Tuesdays. Get all the details at SDFair.com.