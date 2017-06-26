WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // ENERGY’s One Night Stand With Zedd Tickets

June 26, 2017 6:01 AM

One Night Stand is back, and this time Energy 103.7 is bringing you Zedd! The party goes down Friday, July 28 at Omnia Nightclub San Diego.

All this week, we’re giving you an exclusive chance to win your way into One Night Stand every hour.  Plus you’ll automatically qualify for the grand prize VIP Table Service for 10. When we tell you to call in, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win!

For more ticket and event info visit Omnia San Diego.

Omnia Nightclub San Diego
454 Sixth Ave.
San Diego, CA 92101
OmniaNightclub.com

 

 

 

 

