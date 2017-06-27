Drake Shines As The Host For The NBA Awards

The NBA decided to try something different this year and turn their postseason awards into an absolute spectacle by creating the NBA Award Show.

Drake was the host of the first ever award show and was bringing the heat by roasting NBA Champion Draymond Green and the greatest player in the league, LeBron James.

Canadian rapper Drake roasts Warriors' Draymond Green and Cavaliers' LeBron James at NBA Awards Show pic.twitter.com/pUhOj74Gbq — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 27, 2017

The NBA Award show then began its fashion show as it seemed like each player was putting on their best impression of a peacock as they were sporting their out-of-this-world attire. Russell Westbrook walked away with the most coveted honor of the night by winning the MVP award after joining Oscar Robertson as the only player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season.

The award show was a big enough hit to officially become a thing from this point forward, but hopefully they can get it right next year and actually have the greatest player on the planet nominated for an award he rightfully deserves.