Nick Jonas Debuts ‘Remember I Told You’ Video with Anne-Marie, Mike Posner

By Abby Hassler

Nick Jonas debuted a playful, fun music video for his single “Remember I Told You” featuring Anne-Marie and Mike Posner today (June 27).

Directed by Isaac Rentz, the video starts off in black-and-white, while Jonas and a group of models dance around an empty white room.

Marie and Posner later join in on the craziness, which wouldn’t be complete without packing peanuts, thrones, duct tape and more. Near the end of the track, the room gradually gains color, turning into a full-blown rave.

Watch “Remember I Told You” below.