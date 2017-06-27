Taylor Swift Recruits The MVP Of The NBA To Join Her Squad

June 27, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: MVP, NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook, Taylor Swifty, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Taylor Swift took a break from working on her album that is eventually going to takeover the world to congratulate the most valuable player in the world of basketball, Russell Westbrook. Westbrook took home the honor of being the NBA’s MVP as he became only the second person in the history of the NBA to average a triple-double for an entire season.

During the NBA Awards on Monday, Taylor Swift gushed about her “friendship” with the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard after he won the title of MVP.

“Russell, it’s Taylor. Remember? I was the one who taught you how to play basketball,” she joked, in a pretaped video. “I remember the first time you beat me at basketball and I was very upset, and you said — if you remember correctly — you said, ‘You just have to shake it off.’ And I had an idea . . . ,” she continued, referring to her hit single “Shake It Off.”

Of course, the whole thing was a joke as she admitted the two have never actually met, but she was happy for him anyway. Looks like Taylor is trying to add a MVP to her squad.

