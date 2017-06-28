John Mayer Responds to Katy Perry’s Sex Ranking

By Abby Hassler

James Corden recently asked Katy Perry to rank the bedroom abilities of each of her past three partners. After some resistance, Perry eventually ranked John Mayer as the winner, with Orlando Bloom and Diplo falling into second and third places.

Following Diplo’s hilarious tweets regarding his ranking, Mayer has finally commented on Perry’s compliment, though it might not be as satisfying or juicy as some fans were hoping.

“I don’t have a cool-enough thought for you,” Mayer said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I’ve hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I’m having the time of my life. I’m 39 – I remember 32. I don’t wanna do it again.”