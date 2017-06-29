[WATCH] Little Baby Asahd Khaled Breaks Down Into Tears When He Meets Justin Bieber

June 29, 2017 8:32 AM

Asahd Khaled, the little kid that has blessed the world with his adorable smile, put all that to an end the moment he met Justin Bieber.

TMZ has obtained video of Justin getting his first opportunity to meet with Khaled’s beloved baby boy, Asahd. The meeting went down while DJ Khaled and JB were shooting their “I’m the One” music video, and let’s just say it didn’t go too well.

Asahd broke out into tears as soon as he met Justin and wouldn’t stop as Justin just stood there awkwardly. Guess we can’t all be Beliebers!

