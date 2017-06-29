[WATCH] The Official ‘Jumanji’ Trailer Features A New Twist To The Epic Board Game

June 29, 2017 7:52 AM
Filed Under: Chris Rock, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Jumanji, The AJ Show, The Buzz

The most dangerous board game of all-time has been transformed into a video game and it looks like this new game has some pretty spectacular new features.

The classic movie “Jumanji” is back and it has a “Breakfast Club” twist to it as it focuses on 4 high schools students who couldn’t be more different from one another.  Spencer (Alex Wolff), Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain), Bethany (Madison Iseman), and Martha (Morgan Turner), find a mysterious game while cleaning out the high school’s basement. That’s when the magic happens.

Each one of them pulls a Freaky Friday with a few video game characters. The best switch of them all, of course, being the popular girl, Bethany, turning into Jack Black’s Professor Shelly Oberon.

More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live