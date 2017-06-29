[WATCH] The Official ‘Jumanji’ Trailer Features A New Twist To The Epic Board Game

The most dangerous board game of all-time has been transformed into a video game and it looks like this new game has some pretty spectacular new features.

The classic movie “Jumanji” is back and it has a “Breakfast Club” twist to it as it focuses on 4 high schools students who couldn’t be more different from one another. Spencer (Alex Wolff), Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain), Bethany (Madison Iseman), and Martha (Morgan Turner), find a mysterious game while cleaning out the high school’s basement. That’s when the magic happens.

Each one of them pulls a Freaky Friday with a few video game characters. The best switch of them all, of course, being the popular girl, Bethany, turning into Jack Black’s Professor Shelly Oberon.