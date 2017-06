My bestfriend is 8 weeks pregnant so we decided to do a maternity photo shoot 🌸🐶 pic.twitter.com/MiFU23Font — Miss Elsa. (@elsa_means) June 26, 2017

In what may be the most adorable photo shoot I have ever seen, a teenage girl gave her pregnant dog the greatest maternity photo shoot that has ever existed.

Fusee was eight-weeks pregnant during the time of the shoot and she truly did have that pregnancy glow in every single one of the pictures.

Elsa Veria-Means explained her decision to go all out for her two-year-old best friend’s pregnancy journey: “She is so photogenic, so I just figured something like this would be so perfect.”