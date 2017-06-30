OneRepublic Release ‘Truth to Power’ for ‘Inconvenient Truth’ Sequel

By Abby Hassler

OneRepublic released their latest track “Truth to Power” today (June 30), which is an original song for the upcoming film, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power. The movie hits theaters July 28.

Related: OneRepublic Drop New Song ‘No Vacancy’

Written and produced by Ryan Tedder and T Bone Burnett, a moving lyrics video accompanies the new track, which features black-and-white photo and video examples of climate change.

“Ten years later we are still talking about climate change,” OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder said. “Former Vice President Al Gore has again made a film that inspires one to get involved and do something for our planet. It was an honor to create a song with the legendary T Bone Burnett that speaks to the theme of this movie that the ‘truth’ leads to ‘power’ when it comes to standing up and helping to create change.”

“Music can often move us in ways that words alone cannot,” former Vice President Al Gore said. “Ryan Tedder and T Bone Burnett have written and produced a beautiful and powerfully inspiring song… I am so grateful that these two great artists were able to capture what Mahatma Ghandi called ‘truth-force’ in their incredible and moving song, ‘Truth to Power.’ It’s an instant classic and, for me, has been an earworm since I first heard Ryan sing it.”

Watch “Truth to Power” below.