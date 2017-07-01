Mission Fed February Community Moment – Living Coast

This Community Moment is brought to you by Mission Fed.

From kelp factory to tomato farm, and now as a national wildlife refuge, the Living Coast Discovery Center is a nonprofit zoo and aquarium that inspires care and exploration of the living Earth by connecting people with local animals, plants, and habitats.

Mission Fed is proud to support their largest and most important fundraiser of the year-farm to bay, on Saturday, August 5th.

Set within a National Wildlife Refuge on San Diego Bay, this unforgettable event combines food and beverages sampling, up-close animal encounters, live entertainment and more. Proceeds from the farm to bay event help support student-focused coastal wildlife education and sustainability programs throughout the year.

Don’t miss the chance to sip, sample and mingle with friends and wildlife at farm to bay and increase your knowledge of our unique coastal environment and the natural resources of San Diego Bay. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thelivingcoast.org

