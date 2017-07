The immortality of Jennifer Lopez continues to shine.

Jennifer Lopez lit up the stage at Macy’s Fireworks Spectacular Tuesday with the premiere of her new single “Ni Tu Ni Yo.” The song, with its fast pace, swinging trumpets and all-Spanish lyrics, creates the perfect soundtrack for beach days and summer nights.

The new album drops in September, but you can check out Ni Tu Ni Yo now on iTunes and other streaming services.