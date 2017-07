Kesha has announced a new track titled “Praying.”

The singer announced the new song with via a passionate video to her fans. “Animals, I’ve got a surprise¬†for you. Your support and love and kindness has gotten me though, hands down, the hardest time of my entire life,” she said. “I couldn’t have done this without you. I f—— love you.”

“Praying” will be available tomorrow.