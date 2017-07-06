[LISTEN] Lil Wayne Breaks The Internet Releasing 4 New Songs

July 6, 2017 8:47 AM
Lil Wayne has been no stranger lately with his appearance on the song heard around the world with DJ Khaled, “I’m the One” and also assisting Chance The Rapper win a Grammy with his role on “No Problems,” but now it’s about time Lil Wayne took over the show with his own singles.

Lil Wayne did just that by shocking us all by surprisingly dropping 4 songs seemingly out of nowhere. Those tracks are “Fireworks” featuring Jeezy (credited as Young Jeezy); “Mula Gang” with comparative no names Euro, Jay Jones, and HoodyBaby; “Loyalty” with HoodyBaby and persistent Young Money fodder Gudda Gudda; and a “Magnolia” freestyle.

 

 

 

