Soundcheck Party with LOGIC, Mon. 7/10

Logic is hitting the stage at the Greek Theatre in LA on July 10th with Joey Bada$$ & Big Lenbo. ENERGY 103.7 is hooking you up with the chance to win tickets AND attend the Soundcheck Party before the show! You’ll have two chances to win! On Friday, listen to The AJ Show (6a-10a) and Sonic (3p-7p) and when they tell you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win. Tickets are available at Livenation.com.