Taco Shoppin’: 10 Must-Try Taco Shops In San Diego

July 6, 2017 7:49 AM

 

Energy 103.7’s very own, Sonic and Tonya, went around San Diego to try a variety of Taco Shops all over the greatest city in the world! From Spring Valley all the way to La Jolla, these two went above and beyond to indulge in tacos and deliver us their descriptive review of the Mexican delight

 

1.) Los Taquitos   (Chula Vista, CA)

 

2.) Salud!  (Barrio Logan, CA)

 

3.) Tacqueria Revolucion (San Ysidro, CA)

 

4.) Emily’s Taco Shop & Birriria  (Spring Valley, CA)

 

5.) Don Carlos Taco Shop   (La Jolla, CA)

 

6.) Lupe’s Taco Shop   (Linda Vista, Ca)

 

7.) Sarita’s Taco Shop  (Spring Valley, CA)

 

8.) Las Cuatro Milpas  (Barrio Logan, CA)

 

9.) City Tacos  (North Park, CA)

 

10.)  The Barrel Taco Shop in Southeast San Diego

 

Listen Live