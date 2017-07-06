The Historical Hotel Del Coronado Goes Hilton

July 6, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Hilton, Hotel Del Coronado, The AJ Show, The Buzz

There is one hotel that stands out above them all in San Diego, The Hotel Del Coronado.

The iconic hotel that appears in about every single beautiful picture taken of the glorious Coronado Island is going to be making a ginormous change to its brand by making the switch to Hilton. The 129-year-old historic property, known by many across the world, will join the Hilton’s smaller Curio Collection, an ensemble of upscale properties.

The 28-acre property, built 1888 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 1977, was set to be bought last March for an estimated $6.5 billion. Mark Nogal, global head of Curio for Hilton Worldwide, told the U-T that the Hilton is not looking to change the Hotel Del.

More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live