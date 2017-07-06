The Historical Hotel Del Coronado Goes Hilton

There is one hotel that stands out above them all in San Diego, The Hotel Del Coronado.

The iconic hotel that appears in about every single beautiful picture taken of the glorious Coronado Island is going to be making a ginormous change to its brand by making the switch to Hilton. The 129-year-old historic property, known by many across the world, will join the Hilton’s smaller Curio Collection, an ensemble of upscale properties.

The 28-acre property, built 1888 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 1977, was set to be bought last March for an estimated $6.5 billion. Mark Nogal, global head of Curio for Hilton Worldwide, told the U-T that the Hilton is not looking to change the Hotel Del.