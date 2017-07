Viceland is pushing their new mockcumentary series, What Would Diplo Do? The movie is about the life and times of the world’s most famous EDM bro, Diplo.

The first glimpse of the movie reveals the actor charged with embodying the EDM superstar – James Van Der Beek of 90’s Dawson’s Creek fame.

Katy Perry’s least favorite lover also serves as writer, producer and showrunner of the six-part series, which is VICELAND’s first foray into scripted television.

What Would Diplo Do? arrives August 3rd.