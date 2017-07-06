[WATCH] Kesha’s New Single ‘Praying’ Is Simply Beautiful

July 6, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Kesha, Praying, The AJ Show, The Buzz

The month of July has continued the trend of new music with Kesha getting back into the mix by releasing her new single “Praying” and this song certainly shows us a whole new side of the pop star.

Kesha has been teasing this song since Wednesday and it completely throws us off on who Kesha is as this song is completely out of her element. Kesha, the same girl who has made a name for herself as an iconic party girl, really slows it down for “Praying” as she beautifully flips the script on us.

And when you got a song this good, you have to accompany it with a music video and thankfully for all of us, that is exactly what she did!.

