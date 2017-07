hi everyone i have been working on something that absolutely no one asked for pic.twitter.com/now4kG8ZYA — manu (@caritadepincel) July 4, 2017

A 22 year-old wunderkind from UCLA blessed this world with what we all wish we would’ve thought of first, Fidget Spinners for your nipples.

These incredible Fidget Spinner nipple pasties are officially called Fidgetiddies. They are exactly what they sound like, which is Fidget Spinners that miraculously stay on your nipples.

I can’t think of an occasion where these aren’t perfect; Birthday Parties, Weddings, Bachelor Parties.

This is a trend I think we can all get on board for!