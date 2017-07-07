Pringles Just Created The Top Ramen Chicken Flavored Chip

Pringles just created the most perfect snack for the college kid as they combined the ever-popular chip brand with the food that got most of us through college; Top Ramen.

Pringles partnered with Nissin Top Ramen to create maybe the most epic Asian-inspired American chip flavor you’ll ever taste. If you’re a huge ramen fan and life long lover of potato chips, this new combination is going to make your heart explode.

This new flavor is called Pringles Nissin Top Ramen Chicken, and like all good things, it’s only available for a limited time and only in Dollar General stores.