This 3 Year-Old Boy Announcing The Padres Lineup Is Pure Perfection

As a die-hard San Diego Padres fan, I can comfortably say that this video is the most adorable video to ever exist! As 3 year-old Kameron was attending a San Diego Padres game to watch his favorite team play when he decided to play the role of the announcer, delivering the Padres lineup with absolute flare and grace.

As the woman holding the camera was rattling off Padres Players’ numbers, the little boy announced their names flawlessly. He did however have one hiccup when the number 8 was mentioned and the kid yelled the name of former Padre, Justin Upton, He technically is correct as the number 8 is the very number Upton wears for the Detroit Tigers and to be quite honest, I still haven’t gotten over Upton not playing for the Padres anymore either.

What it all comes down to is that Kameron is the greatest San Diego Padres fan on the planet!