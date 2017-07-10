8 Amazon Prime Day Deals & Pro-Tips

Amazon Prime Day is upon us. Starting Monday July 10, at 6 p.m. the cyber deals will be rolling in and your purse strings might be powerless against the temptation.

For those of you hoping to score big, here’s a list of pro-tips and hot deals that will be dropping in this mad 30-hour sale, which will slash prices on almost 100,000 products.

1. Download the Amazon App.

With the Amazon App shoppers can easily create and monitor their wishlists, sales items and preview deals 24 hours before they go live.

2. Add Items to your wishlist!

Not every sale item goes live at once, and with more than 100,000 pieces of merch up for grabs wading through it for something you are actually looking for might be overwhelming. If you add items to your “Amazon Wishlist” you will get notifications on the specific items you are looking for.

4. Get a 30 day free Prime membership

If you aren’t a Prime member, now is the time to jump on the train, at least for 30 days. Of course, we pretty much gaurantee that once you go Prime, you’re not going back. We can’t even remember life before free next day shipping.

Wheeling and Dealing, our favorite Prime Day Deals!

5. Unlimited Music

While sifting through the noise don’t miss out on the fact that Amazon is giving away four months of unlimited music for 99 cents on Prime Day. This move is a jab at Tidal and Spotify streaming services.

This bit of technology usually runs around $600, but on Amazon Prime Day you can get it for 33 percent off – $399.

The virtual reality headset and hand pieces promise to take your gaming level to new heights, not to mention dissolve physical boundaries. Seriously, this is the stuff of the future. The bundle comes with seven free games.

The Amazon Echo will be available for a more than 50 percent discount – selling for $89 on Prime Day.

This gadget is like a voice activated personal assistant, she’ll play your tunes, make calls for you, answer questions previously reserved for Google, read the news, weather reports, and even your audiobooks. Welcome to the future.

You’ll be able to pick this tablet up for $29.99 on Prime Day. It usually sells for $50.