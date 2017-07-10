ALEXIA // 15th Annual Taste of the Pacific Islands

July 10, 2017 6:00 AM

Celebrate the 15th Annual Taste of the Pacific Islands at the beautiful Bali Hai Restaurant this Thursday, July 13th.  Listen to Alexia for your chance to win a pair of tickets.  When she tells you to call, be the 20th caller at 888-388-1037 to win!

Since, 2002 PIFA has been working together with local restaurants and catering businesses to share the flavors of the islands.  Through this event, they have raised more than $125,000 towards the PIFA Scholarship program.  Tickets are $40.  Click here to buy tickets!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live