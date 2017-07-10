Dr. Dre Working With Eminem On A New Album

Name a better duo than Eminem and Dr. Dre.

Go ahead, I’ll wait.

The legendary team that has time and time again graced the world with their collaborations is rumored to be working on something special. For a special interview to promote Dr. Dre HBO’s 4-part documentary, The Defiant One‘s director Allen Hughes revealed an interesting tidbit of info about Dr. Dre and Eminem during a recent interview.

“Dre still records. People don’t know this: Dre records every day. Literally, he’s in there recording songs every day. He’s like Picasso in that way. He’s always painting,” he told Uproxx. “Right now he’s producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem’s latest album,” he continued.

Eminem’s last studio album was 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP II, but there’s been rumblings of a new project lately.