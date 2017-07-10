JAY-Z Announces ‘4:44’ Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

JAY-Z dropped his hot new album, 4:44, last week, and today (July 10) the rapper revealed his national tour dates to promote the record this fall. The 31-show tour kicks off Oct. 27 in Anaheim, California.

Tidal members have exclusive access to pre-sale tickets beginning at noon EST today. Tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday (July 14) at 10:00 a.m. local time. V.I.P. packages will be available at VIPNation.com.

Check out the complete tour dates below.

10/27 – Anaheim, California. @ Honda Center

10/28 – Las Vegas, Nevada. @ T-Mobile Arena

11/1 – Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

11/3 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/5 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center Arena

11/7 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

11/8 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

11/9 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

11/11 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

11/12 – Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

11/14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Philips Arena

11/15 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

11/16 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

11/18 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

11/19 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena

11/21 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

11/22 – Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre

11/25 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

11/26 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

11/29 – Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center

12/2 – Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

12/5 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

12/6 – Lincoln, Nebr. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

12/9 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

12/11 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

12/13 – Seattle, Wash. @ KeyArena

12/14 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

12/16 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

12/17 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

12/19 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

12/21 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum