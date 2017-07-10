Nominate an Extraordinary Nurse for the CARE Award!

Energy 103.7 and Azusa Pacific University‘s San Diego Regional Campus RN to BSN program, and Hotel del Coronado want to acknowledge San Diego County nurses for all of their hard work and TLC! Nominate your favorite nurse who deserves to win a CARE Award. Each month, we are rewarding deserving recipients with plaques and 50-minute spa treatments, courtesy of Spa at The Del. Just for making the nomination, you too have a chance to win a spa treatment!

In June 2017, ALL CARE Award recipients will be assembled at a private luncheon reception in their honor at Hotel del Coronado (each recipient will be able to bring up to 3 guests) hosted by KyXy and Azusa Pacific University and Hotel del Coronado. Our twelve monthly winners will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize: Two-night stay for two at the historic Hotel del Coronado including: two (2) spa treatments at the world-class Spa at The Del and dinner for 2 at The Del’s esteemed 1500 OCEAN restaurant. (All CARE Award Winners must be present at the final luncheon to be eligible for the grand prize drawing weekend getaway.)

Azusa Pacific

Azusa Pacific University’s Accelerated Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN) program prepares nurses with advanced theories and skills that position graduates for a deeper level of patient care and greater roles of leadership within their organization. In addition to the RN to BSN, the San Diego County Regional Campus, a direct extension of APU’s main campus in Azusa, offers a variety of undergraduate degree completion, master’s degrees, and credential programs, including a Bridge to BSN sequential enrollment option for ADN students. Azusa Pacific is an evangelical, Christian university committed to God First and excellence in higher education. With 67 bachelor’s degrees, 42 master’s degrees, 18 certificates, 14 credentials, 8 doctoral programs, and 3 associate’s degrees, the university offers its more than 10,300 students a quality education on campus, online, and at six regional centers throughout Southern California.

Hotel Del Coronado

The legendary Hotel del Coronado is located on 28 oceanfront acres on Coronado Island. Built in 1888 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 1977, The Del is an American treasure with over 125 years of stories to tell. The Del’s visionary founders, Elisha Babcock and H.L. Story, dreamed of building a seaside resort that would be “the talk of the Western world.” Since then, the resort has become a living legend, visited by celebrities, dignitaries and U.S. presidents. Rated one of the top 10 hotels in the world by USA Today, The Del continues to maintain its rich history while also offering contemporary conveniences such as unique beachfront dining experiences, an award-winning spa, upscale shopping, a variety of recreational activities and the luxurious cottages and villas at Beach Village. The hotel’s spectacular setting, impeccable service and award-winning cuisine also makes it the perfect setting for a fairytale wedding.

We are living in stressful times, giving us more reasons to take a break. We need time to relax and rejuvenate. We can all benefit from a vacation without the hassle of travel, and The Del is the perfect location! The Hotel del Coronado is a truly iconic San Diego beach hotel, offering something special for everyone. Standing tall as a beacon of grandeur and refinement among vacation resort destinations, this luxury Coronado hotel will offer you and your family a legendary beachside getaway. Travelers from around the world have flocked to The Del for over 125 years. Your vacation memories await just a short drive over the bridge. The resort is offering San Diegans fantastic discounts and special offers, For more information, click here.