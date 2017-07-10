Ryan Gosling’s Doppelganger is On-Point Drool Worthy

July 10, 2017 12:29 PM
His name is Johannes Laschet, he is the son of a German politician, a blogger and a surefire ringer for the universally hot Ryan Gosling.

Joe, as he likes to be called, spends his time blogging, studying law (swoon) and leaning against classic European architecture while looking moody and handsome.

The physical parallels between Joe and Ryan Gosling mean that he is sometimes mistaken for the actor on the street and asked to take photos.

In an interview with GQ DeutschlandJoe described that experience as sometimes exhausting.

“It often occurs… Also true is: There are worse things and you should not complain about it now.It’s better than when people say, “He looks like Danny DeVito.”

Please, enjoy these photos of Joe and marvel at the likeness between him and Ryan Gosling.

 

 

