Ty Dolla $ign Drops ‘Love U Better’ Featuring Lil Wayne & The-Dream

By Abby Hassler

Ty Dolla $ign dropped a new track “Love U Better” off his upcoming project Beach House 3 today (July 10). The hot single features Lil Wayne and The-Dream.

Produced by Dijon “DJ Mustard” McFarlane and Twice as Nice, this track offers a smooth mix of R&B, hip-hop and EDM sounds. Ty and The-Dream trade back and forth on the chorus, while Wayne’s slick collab adds an extra layer to the strong new single.

Listen to “Love U Better” below.