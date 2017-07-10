[WATCH] Migos Gets Tossed Off A Plane

July 10, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: delta, Migos, offset, quavo, takeoff, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Rap trio Migos was removed from a Delta flight on Friday, just hours before a concert, and their manager is reportedly accusing the airline of racial profiling.

The incident went down Friday on a flight scheduled from Atlanta to Des Moines. You see a Delta rep in the video explain the captain made the decision to boot Takeoff, but Quavo, Offset and their manager also got off in a show of solidarity.

Delta said in a statement to Variety that the group was removed for a failure to follow crew member instructions and properly stow away their items in the overhead bins. Their manager, however, told TMZ that Takeoff failed to follow instructions and place his bag in the bin because he was asleep.

 

