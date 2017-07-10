WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // ENERGY’s One Night Stand With Zedd Tickets + Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival Flyaway Package

July 10, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: omnia, One Night Stand, Zedd

One Night Stand is back, and this time Energy 103.7 is bringing you Zedd! The party goes down Friday, July 28 at Omnia Nightclub San Diego.  All this week, we’re giving you an exclusive chance to win your way into One Night Stand every hour.  When we tell you to call in, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win!

You’ll also automatically qualify for a flyaway package to the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival on August 19-20 featuring Zedd, Big Sean, and Major Lazer, plus airfare and hotel stay!  See the full line up at Hot100Fest.com.

