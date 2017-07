First 5 San Diego and ENERGY 103.7 are teaming up to teach you how to cook healthy meals that even your smallest eaters will love. Enter below for a chance to win a 4-hour personal cooking class with Celebrity Chef Haydee Collado. Chef Haydee has worked with the Denver Broncos, The Food Network, and popular talk show The View. She’ll show you how to prepare a healthy, family-friendly three-course meal that will serve a family of four. Learn more at First5SanDiego.org/healthy-start.