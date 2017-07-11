First Look At ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Is Dark and Dreamy

By Evonne Ermey
There’s a storm a-brewing, and it promises to hit the town of Hawkins hard!
The first glimpse of Stranger Things Season 2 sets an ominous tone: Four friends burning rubber against a bloody storm cloud, which happens to look like the fetal chamber of some large, sharp-clawed monster.
“Some doors can’t be closed,” the 25 second tease promises, could it be more open ended?
It looks like 1984 is gonna be a banger of a year for supernatural activity in Hawkins.
The new season is set to air October 27. The first trailer for the series will premiere next week at Comic Con International.