First Look At ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Is Dark and Dreamy

July 11, 2017 9:54 AM
By Evonne Ermey

There’s a storm a-brewing, and it promises to hit the town of Hawkins hard!

The first glimpse of Stranger Things Season 2 sets an ominous tone: Four friends burning rubber against a bloody storm cloud, which happens to look like the fetal chamber of some large, sharp-clawed monster.

“Some doors can’t be closed,” the 25 second tease promises, could it be more open ended?

It looks like 1984 is gonna be a banger of a year for supernatural activity in Hawkins.

The new season is set to air October 27. The first trailer for the series will premiere next week at Comic Con International.

 

 

