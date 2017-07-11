WEB CONTEST // Life Is Beautiful (3-Day GA Passes + Hotel Stay + Gas Card)

Life is Beautiful Festival returns for the 5th year to the heart of Las Vegas, September 22-24. Downtown Las Vegas will transform into a celebration of music, art, food and ideas. Festivalgoers will enjoy three full days of performances by marquee musicians, numerous works of art by internationally known artists, standup performances by top comedians, dishes from Las Vegas’ top restaurants and thought-provoking speakers.

Enter below for your chance win a prize package that includes 3-Day GA passes, a 2-night hotel stay, and a $100 gas card!

The three-day Las Vegas festival will be headlined by Chance the Rapper, Lorde, Muse and, in one of the band’s limited number of festival appearances this year, The Gorillaz.

Life is Beautiful 3-Day GA Tickets are sold out. VIP is still available. To purchase passes, learn more about Life is Beautiful or sign-up for email updates, please visit LifeisBeautiful.com.