Azealia Banks Teases Collaboration with Iggy Azalea

By Hayden Wright

Azealia Banks and Iggy Azalea’s feud has simmered for years: Their similar names, different styles and shared magnetism for controversy made it so.

Related: Iggy Azalea Says No More Singles from ‘Digital Distortion’

Banks has gotten the boot from social networks, mentors and night clubs for her provocative and offensive behavior. Iggy has fielded harsh accusations of cultural appropriation for her perspective on hip-hop, as well as some promotional setbacks. Professionally, neither one is living her best life in 2017.

However, this could be the year the MCs put their differences aside. Banks (via a new Twitter handle) hyped a new collaboration with Iggy and promised, “It’s officially on.” For good measure, she added, “You guys aren’t ready.”

Y’know in Chicago when bitter rivals Velma and Roxy realize their earning power is greater when they combine their star power in a double act? It’s something like that and we’re here for it.

See Azealia’s tweets here: