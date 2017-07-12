Costco Flirts With Shake Shack Style Burger At California Locations

July 12, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: burger, Costco, food, foodies, Shake Shack

Costco is stepping up their foodcourt game, testing a new menu item at some of their Southern California locations – a 1/3-pound organic beef patty burger that those in the know are comparing to the infamous east coast chain, Shake Shack.

Costco’s current menu is simple and wallet friendly. The warehouse retailer slings pizza, hot dogs, and simple salads.

The new menu addition is being tested at Costcos in Corona, Pacoima and Lakewood. The only test market outside of California is Seattle.

A Costco representative told the Mercury News that the new “organic cheeseburger” is made with an organic ground beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato and a “Costco” special sauce spread on a brioche style bun.

Will Costco’s Shake-Shack style burger be hitting a food court near you? We hope so. It looks amazing!

 

 

More from Evonne Ermey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live