Del Mar Kicks Off Opening Day With Party Of The Season

Summer in San Diego means hours of lounging by the pool, family barbeques, large quantities of sunscreen, and living in flip-flops. Summer also means some of the most epic events and parties of the year.

Any fashion maven, cocktail connoisseur, or dance floor hero knows that Opening Day at the Del Mar Racetrack is the hottest ticket in town. More than 40,000 fans are expected to be in attendance on Wednesday, July 19, and you are definitely going to want in on all the fun.

The Party On Opening Day will make you feel like the VIP you are as you rub shoulders with influencers while enjoying the tunes of world-class DJs playing all of your favorite songs. Tickets are a steal at only $35 per person and include a day of thrilling activities, Stretch Run admission and exclusive access to the Seaside Cabana.

Choose to spend your day grooving on the dance floor or cracking open a cold one with the boys in the shaded seating area or in one of the beer gardens. The many cocktail bars and selection of 20+ craft beers will keep you feeling refreshed and the award-winning BBQ will have your spirits lifted all day long.

Don’t forget to show off your Opening Day fashion at one of the many photo booths for an envy-inducing Instagram post. Feeling lucky? There will be tons of interactive events, prize giveaways and you can even place your bet on a pony as you watch the action on a jumbo screen.

Need more incentive? Enter Del Mar’s annual Opening Day Hats Contest if you want to be the true star of the party and have a chance to win a share of more than $5,000 in prizes! Your stylish and fashion-forward creation could win in the following five categories: Most Glamorous, Best Racing Theme, Most Outrageous, Best Fascinator and Flowers/All Other.

There will be three winners in each category that will take home some cold hard cash and endless bragging rights. The Grand Prize winner will receive a luxurious one-night hotel stay at the Fairmont Del Mar and an unbelievable dinner for two at Addison Restaurant, featuring Chef William Bradley’s multi-course tasting menu with wine pairings. That prize alone has a total value of more than $1,000! The best part is that there is no fee to enter and all hat designers will automatically receive two free admission passes to return to the races another day.

You can sign up in the Plaza de Mexico from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the day of.

Valenti International, title sponsor of Opening Day, will also have special signature touches throughout the track, including a special thank you gift for guests at the valet as they depart.

Get your tickets now so you don’t miss out on a single second of fun this summer. Off to the races!

Racing at Del Mar happens Wednesday through Sunday with the exception of Closing Day on Labor Day Monday (9/4). First post daily will be at 2 p.m. First post on Friday’s will be at 4 p.m. with the exceptions of August 25 and September 1 when the first post is 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 858-755-1141 or visit www.delmarracing.com. You can follow Del Mar on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat at @DelMarRacing or like on Facebook at Facebook.com/DelMarRaces.