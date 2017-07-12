Major Lazer’s New Music Video Is A Dream Come True

July 12, 2017 8:43 AM
The only thing that may be better than a Major Lazer song is the very music video that comes along with it!

Take for example their hit song ‘Lean On,’ great song and also very popular music video. Today the stellar group released a new video of their recently released track ‘No Know Better’ feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and Quavo.

The clip features one boy’s journey towards confidence and success, inspired by the Major Lazer tunes that keep his body moving. Watch him achieve his goals above.

 

Listen Live