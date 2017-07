Fetish. Thursday. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Less than a month after releasing her cinematic music video for “Bad Liar,” Selena Gomez is already teasing her next single, “Fetish.”

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a teaser and new pics of the music video for her upcoming track. The “Bad Liar” singer has mostly kept to herself about the second single from her forthcoming album, but it appears that the video will arrive this Thursday.

Fetish. Thursday. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT