Shia LaBeouf may be out of jail on a $7,000 bond and looking to move past his arrest for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction last weekend, but that just got harder because now video footage of the incident of has surfaced.

The little dude we all fell in love with in Even Stevens is gone for good and has been replaced with a monster that curses like a pissed-off sailor. In this outrageous video, Shia goes above and beyond to show why he is no longer worth our time.