Adidas Just Created The Pepperoni Pizza Running Shoe

July 13, 2017 7:07 AM
And just like that, the greatest shoe to ever be created was born.

Thanks to the UltraBOOST x Refinery29 collaboration, an Adidas pizza-inspired shoe exists and it’s beautiful. Absolutely beautiful.

The story behind this unique pair of running shoes goes like this. There’s an entire collection of crazy new Adidas kicks that were designed by a group of 10 female artists. They are shoes designed for women by women, it’s perfect!

Each pair of the shoes represents one of the 50 states. The cheesy, pepperoni pizza shoes happen to represent New Jersey, home of some of the greatest slices of pizza on this planet!

Unfortunately, the shoes have already sold out due to being on sale only for an online auction, 100 percent of the proceeds were donated to the Women Win organization, which strives to empower girls through sports.

