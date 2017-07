REUNION TIME 💃🏽❤ A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

The gang from “Jersey Shore” is getting back together on TV, but before you make the mistake as me and get overwhelmingly excited, let me just warn you that we won’t be seeing any of their crazy shenanigans this time around.

A cable network will showcase the current versions of Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, The Situation, Deena and the rest of the gang for a TV special on the impact of the reality show on their lives, and where they are now.

All I can say is that it is about damn time!