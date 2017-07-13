July 14th Is Free Iced Tea Day At Starbucks

Free 12 oz. Teavana Shaken Iced Tea at Starbucks on July 14! https://t.co/RhQQI91g0y pic.twitter.com/58aTdte90M — MW Mdrn Momma Deals (@mwmm_deals) July 13, 2017

What better way to handle this heatwave that has taken San Diego by storm then indulging yourself in a FREE ice-cold iced tea from Starbucks.

On July 14th, the great place known as Starbucks will be blessing their loyal customers with some free tea in their lives. Swing in Friday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. local time to sample Starbucks’ newest releases, and take one home for free.

And best of all? It’s not apart of any deal, meaning you can snag one for the low, low price of absolutely nothing — no strings attached.