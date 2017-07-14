San Diego Pride! Find Out Where To Party For Pride This Weekend!

HAPPY PRIDE WEEKEND everyone!

Friday:

The celebration starts tonight with the official kick off party: The Pride of Hillcrest Block Party!

This block party kicks off right by the pride flag on University and Normal and Fabulous Hillcrest will be hosting this Pride of Hillcrest Block Party! The party will start with the return of the Stonewall Rally at the Pride Flag Pole. DJ’s K-Swift, DJ Dirty Kurty and headliner DJ Nina Sky will get you movin’ with all the jams along with David Hernandez from American Idol! David will be performing his new hit single ‘Beautiful’. Get your tickets HERE!

Saturday:

Run the Annual Pride 5k!

This fun and fabulous 5k starts at 9:30am on University Avenue and Centre Street! Sign up here!

The Pride Parade!

Starting at 12pm is the Pride Parade! Tonya from The AJ Show and Energy’s night jock Marvy J Slay will be up on the Energy 103.7 and Uptown Tavern float during the parade so make sure to say hi! The parade starts at University and Normal, goes down University and makes a left on 6th. The parade is a free event and so much fun! Make sure to stop by Uptown Tavern for announcements and giveaways during the parade!

The Pride Music Festival!

The Pride Festival is going on in Balboa Park this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday. Estelle and Tinashe are some of the entertainers that will be out there this weekend. Make sure to buy tickets and check out the schedule HERE!

Sunday:

The Flawles Pride Pool Party!

It’s the hottest pool party this weekend and it goes down on Sunday from 12pm-8pm with beauitful people, amazing drinks and the best music from DJ Heabnasty, DJ Amara and Goodboy! Tonya will also be out there on Sunday! The Flawles Pool Party is at the Andaz Hotel. Get all the deets and buy your tickets HERE!

For all other parties and events going on this weekend CLICK HERE!

Have fun and be safe everyone!