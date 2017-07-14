WEEKEND GIVEAWAY // Del Mar Racing Opening Day Party Tickets

July 14, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Del Mar, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, horses, Opening Day, Party, racing

Opening Day at Del Mar is back on a Wednesday, July 19th!  Opening Day is the perfect mix of beautiful people and magnificent Thoroughbreds, celebrating where the turf meets the surf at Del Mar.  Listen to ENERGY 103.7 all weekend for your chance to score a 4-pack of Opening Day Party tickets!

Admission into the Opening Day Party includes including prime seating for the races, world-class DJ’s, a private dance floor, craft beers and cocktails, award-winning BBQ, prize giveaways, private wagering and more!

The Summer Season is full of incredible events, amazing concerts and unique opportunities.  Get more information at DelMarRacing.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live