Seafood + Cinema at The Del

This summer The Del is pairing two of our favorites: a succulent feast on the beach and family flicks and s’mores under the stars. Settle into the warm sands on July 28 and August 18 and enjoy a California Clambake—The Del’s take on the East Coast classic. With a sunset backdrop, live music mingling with the sound of crashing waves and classic beach games, there’s no better beach bash in Southern California. Then cozy up on Del Beach for a fun flick on a giant screen. Choose from comfy sandchairs or private bonfires with s’mores and a daybed—the perfect way to experience a Movie on the Beach. For reservations, call 619.522.8490 or visit hoteldel.com.