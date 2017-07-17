Witness the return of the fiery Fantasmic! at DISNEYLAND® Resort

Once more, the Rivers of America in Disneyland® Park will erupt in the ultimate battle between the forces of good and evil. This time around, the iconic clash is bigger and better than ever—thanks to enhanced special effects, new scenes from beloved Disney animated classics and a ghostly pirate galleon with a familiar- looking captain at the helm!

Don’t miss the return of one of the most popular nighttime spectaculars in Disneyland® Resort history. Get set to watch the awesome Fantasmic! ignite the night once again! Listen to The AJ Show and play Battle of the Hoods at 8a and listen to Alexia at 12p all this week for your chance to win a 4-pack of One-Day One-Park tickets to Disneyland® Resort. Get details at Disneyland.com.

