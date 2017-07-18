Harry Styles Addresses Fourth Nipple Rumor

July 18, 2017 3:05 PM
Harry Styles recently sat down with Chelsea Handler, ostensibly to talk about his role in the upcoming film Dunkirk. That’s not exactly what happened.

In the awkward, but also hilarious interview, Handler asks Styles a series of bizarre questions including asking about an unusual question about anatomy: “There’s a rumor on the internet that you have four nipples,” Handler said, “have you heard that?”

Styles is a good sport throughout. Check out the fun clip below.

 

