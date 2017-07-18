Join ENERGY 103.7 at Del Mar Racing Opening Day Party, Wed. 7/19!

July 18, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: Del Mar, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, horses, Opening Day, Party, racing

Opening Day at Del Mar is back this Wednesday, July 19th!  Opening Day is the perfect mix of beautiful people and magnificent Thoroughbreds, celebrating where the turf meets the surf at Del Mar.  Celebrate Opening Day with Tonya and the E-Team from 10a-2p.  We’ll have fun prizes like Atomic Blonde advanced screening passes, concert tickets, and more!

Don’t forget to follow Tonya’s Opening Day experience on our Instagram Story @Energy1037sd for a behind the scenes look at all the Opening Day happenings!

The Summer Season is full of incredible events, amazing concerts and unique opportunities.  Get more information at DelMarRacing.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live