[WATCH] The First Official Trailer For Season 4 of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

“The sun had almost set. Summer was almost ruined. Paradise was almost lost … Until it wasn’t.”

The highly-anticipated and much-talked about season of Bachelor in Paradise is well on its way and without ever even airing an episode for this season, Bachelor in Paradise has already taken over our lives with its drama.

We all know about the drama between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, so much so that we don’t even need to talk about it. However, we need to talk about the first official trailer for the season of love.

Though the sneak peek did not mention or show Olympios, 24, and Jackson, 31, the footage did show contestants Robby Hayes (Bachelorette season 12), Amanda Stanton (Bachelor season 20) and Kristina Schulman (Bachelor season 21).

Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise will kick off its two-night premiere on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m., and continue on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m., both on ABC.